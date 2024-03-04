Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Price Target Cut to $8.20

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.40 to $8.20 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Emerald Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. Emerald has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.90.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter.
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.
