Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Price Target Cut to $8.20

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.40 to $8.20 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emerald Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. Emerald has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

About Emerald

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 621.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 280,744 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

