EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Update

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,600 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 31st total of 533,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in EMCORE in the third quarter worth approximately $950,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE in the third quarter worth approximately $904,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in EMCORE by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,540,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,624 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EMCORE Stock Up 6.4 %

EMCORE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,232. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $33.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 67.43%. On average, research analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Featured Articles

