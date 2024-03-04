Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HSBC lowered Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

ERJ stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. Embraer has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 19.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Embraer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

