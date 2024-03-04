Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Up 38.8% in February

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,800 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the January 31st total of 249,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EARN shares. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.15%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

