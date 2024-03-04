Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 2.0% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $75,609,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $1,864,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.50. 1,895,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,009. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

