Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Invests $129,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,831 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AEM shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.54. 1,583,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,027. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

