Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

