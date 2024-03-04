Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Has $1.59 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.5% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $5.25 on Monday, hitting $215.06. 289,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,249. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.83 and a 200 day moving average of $191.60.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

