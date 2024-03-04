Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.8% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 722,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,112,000 after acquiring an additional 358,137 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $574,427,000 after acquiring an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Amgen by 27.4% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 86,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.73. 632,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.52. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

