Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.8% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 722,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,112,000 after acquiring an additional 358,137 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $574,427,000 after acquiring an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Amgen by 27.4% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 86,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of AMGN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.73. 632,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.52. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.