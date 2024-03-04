Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 958,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $10.11 on Monday, reaching $792.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,087. The company has a market capitalization of $752.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.32 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $673.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.60.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.