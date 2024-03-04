Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $1,000.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $798.95 and last traded at $798.95, with a volume of 46875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $782.12.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $757.16 billion, a PE ratio of 134.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

