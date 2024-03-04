Elevatus Welath Management Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Elevatus Welath Management trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.7% of Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.16.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $5.48 on Monday, reaching $208.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,815,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,371,906. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.51 and a 52 week high of $211.01. The company has a market capitalization of $332.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

