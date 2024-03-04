Elevatus Welath Management Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Stryker comprises approximately 1.7% of Elevatus Welath Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $352.98. 138,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,328. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $357.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

