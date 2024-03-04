Elevatus Welath Management Takes $271,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

