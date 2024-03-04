Elevatus Welath Management Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $178.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $314.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

