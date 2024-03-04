Elevatus Welath Management Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 925,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,215 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,725,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,245,000 after purchasing an additional 623,631 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $482.38. 1,928,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,927. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $444.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $518.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.89.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

