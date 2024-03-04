Elevatus Welath Management Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $381.95. The stock had a trading volume of 541,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,388. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $386.98. The stock has a market cap of $239.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

