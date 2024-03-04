Elevatus Welath Management Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,208 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. Masco makes up about 1.5% of Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 22.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after purchasing an additional 711,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $4,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Masco Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MAS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.89. 337,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

