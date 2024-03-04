Elevatus Welath Management Has $836,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Elevatus Welath Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Elevatus Welath Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 78,510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 199,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 40,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 63,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,978,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,554,705. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $415.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

