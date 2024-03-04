Elevatus Welath Management Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elevatus Welath Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 111.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 6.7% of Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 59,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 45,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,775,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,249,978,000 after purchasing an additional 237,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.8 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $30.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $853.76. 22,817,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,958,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $855.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $627.63 and its 200-day moving average is $518.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

