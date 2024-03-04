Elevatus Welath Management Acquires Shares of 34,182 Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV)

Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Development by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 69,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Development by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Development Stock Performance

Osisko Development stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Osisko Development Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Osisko Development Profile

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

