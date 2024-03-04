Elevatus Welath Management Acquires Shares of 2,559 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $334.15. 246,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $335.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

