Elevatus Welath Management Acquires 45 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Elevatus Welath Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $25.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,424.39. 1,526,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,929. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $660.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,194.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,008.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,114.45.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

