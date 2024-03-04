Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Elevation Oncology worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ELEV shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Elevation Oncology from $1.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ ELEV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.80. 313,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,870. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.