Element Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ADM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,626. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

