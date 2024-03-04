Element Capital Management LLC Sells 9,561 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 304,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,213. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

