Element Capital Management LLC Sells 7,636 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $8,322,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,422,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.42. 508,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,138. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.25 and a 200 day moving average of $128.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

