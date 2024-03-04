Element Capital Management LLC Sells 6,055 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,700,000 after purchasing an additional 131,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,168,000 after buying an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,687 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.44. 74,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

