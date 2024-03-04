Element Capital Management LLC Sells 34,016 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,016 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.4% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.66. 1,161,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,185. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.