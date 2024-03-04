Element Capital Management LLC Sells 30,801 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,801 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 2.0% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $22,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

