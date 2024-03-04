Element Capital Management LLC Sells 23,661 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,661 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.65. 972,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

