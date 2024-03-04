Element Capital Management LLC Sells 12,208 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.1% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.30. 3,613,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,789,149. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.96.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

