Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.11 Million Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of XPO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in XPO by 37.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.01. 297,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $85.03. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on XPO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

