Element Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,446 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.45. 938,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,399. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The company has a market cap of $189.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

