Element Capital Management LLC Has $7.53 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,682 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CI traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.03. 460,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.88. The company has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $347.14.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.64.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

