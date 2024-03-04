Element Capital Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.13. The stock had a trading volume of 134,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.