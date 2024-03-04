Element Capital Management LLC Has $25.76 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.3% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $431.94. 358,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,388. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.73 and a 200 day moving average of $439.39.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

