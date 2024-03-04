Element Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $32,159,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Humana by 2,659.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after buying an additional 147,320 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $389,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $346.90. 270,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,928. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.61 and its 200-day moving average is $458.90. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.69 and a 1 year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

