Element Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,437 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.2% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $35,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

LLY stock traded up $9.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $791.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $673.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $752.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.32 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

