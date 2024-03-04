Element Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Element Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Up 0.6 %

Sempra stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 604,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,536. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

