Element Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,537 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Element Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 1.2% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,817,000 after purchasing an additional 538,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,646,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,224,000 after purchasing an additional 393,824 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $8.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $322.73. 369,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,511. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $323.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.39.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $495,767.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 347,526 shares in the company, valued at $88,083,939.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $495,767.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 347,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,083,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,152 shares of company stock worth $9,860,454. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Raymond James increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.90.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

