ELCO Management Co. LLC Trims Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for 1.2% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,222.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 33.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 68.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.8 %

Hubbell stock traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $391.60. 117,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,547. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $392.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

