ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 743 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,639. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $158.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.96.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

