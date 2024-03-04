ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 283 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CARR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.70. 1,084,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,585. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.