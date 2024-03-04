ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 116.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,647 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $408,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,522,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,456 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,287 shares of company stock worth $43,065,052. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $159.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,358. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average of $151.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $374.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

