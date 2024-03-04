ELCO Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Pool by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 148,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Pool by 463.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,686,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

POOL traded up $4.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $407.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.97. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $408.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

