ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,381 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in American States Water by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,053,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in American States Water by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $416,578.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American States Water

American States Water Stock Up 0.3 %

AWR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.86. 47,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. American States Water has a one year low of $70.22 and a one year high of $95.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

American States Water Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.