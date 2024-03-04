ELCO Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 666,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,277,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 4.1 %

CHRS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRS. Maxim Group lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

