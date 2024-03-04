ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $8.36 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 6.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 68.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

View Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.