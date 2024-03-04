ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 2,399,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,462,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after acquiring an additional 367,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,823,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

